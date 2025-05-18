Cotton growers advised to complete cultivation by May 31

- Advertisement -

Layyah, May 18 (APP):Cotton growers have been advised to complete cultivation of the crop by May 31 to get a better yield.

This was advised by Pest Warning and Quality Control, Punjab, Director General Dr Amir Rasool during his visit here on Sunday. The DG visited cotton fields as well as citrus and grape orchards and briefed the farmers on the government’s policies and cultivation methods to maximize crop productivity. He said the Punjab government’s farmer-friendly policies would not only benefit the growers but also boost overall agricultural output to meet the country’s food demands.

Director Agriculture Pest Warning DG Khan Division, and Director Pest Warning, Layyah, accompanied Dr Amir Rasool during the visit.

Dr Amir Rasool, urged farmers to stay connected with modern agricultural techniques and move away from traditional methods. He emphasized constant crop monitoring to control pest attacks effectively.

He said the Punjab government was actively guiding farmers in adopting AI technology to enhance crop yields. He also advised farmers to implement comprehensive strategies to protect crops from pests.