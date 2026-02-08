Cotton factory gutted

FAISALABAD, Feb 08 (APP): Precious material in a cotton products factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Sadar Samundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that press machine in a Cotton Products Factory situated near 465-waala Bypass caught fire due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the material present on the spot.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.