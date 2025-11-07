Corporation transfers RS246.9 million in pensioners’ accounts

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 07 (APP): The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HW&SC) has claimed to have transferred Rs246.9 million in the accounts of the pensioners in compliance with an order of the Sindh High Court.

The HW&SC’s spokesman Nadeem Yousuf informed here on Friday that a compliance report in that regard had also been submitted in the court of law.

According to him, the pending pensions of up to September, 2025, had been transferred in the accounts of the pensioners.

He maintained that the corporation was dealing with a financial crunch owing to which it was previously unable to pay the pensions on time.

Earlier, the SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench had directed the HW&SC’s management to issue post-dated cheques of pensions to its former employees while ensuring that the amounts in question were duly deposited in the accounts before the due date.