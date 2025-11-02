Cop killed, 8 injured in road accident

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 02 (APP): One police official was killed and eight others sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident on motorway near Samundri.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a van of Multan police was returning from Lahore when it collided with a truck running ahead it on motorcycle near Tehsil Samundri.

As a result, a police official Zafar Iqbal (48) received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas 8 others including Qadeer Ahmad (36), Nouman Mehmood (31), M Mushtaq (44), etc. were shifted to hospital, he added.