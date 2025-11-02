Sunday, November 2, 2025
HomeDomesticCop killed, 8 injured in road accident
Domestic

Cop killed, 8 injured in road accident

3
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Nov 02 (APP): One police official was killed and eight others sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident on motorway near Samundri.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a van of Multan police was returning from Lahore when it collided with a truck running ahead it on motorcycle near Tehsil Samundri.
As a result, a police official Zafar Iqbal (48) received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas 8 others including Qadeer Ahmad (36), Nouman Mehmood (31), M Mushtaq (44), etc. were shifted to hospital, he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan