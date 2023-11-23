Controller of BBISE visits examination centers of FA, FSc in Quetta

QUETTA, Nov 23 (APP):Controller of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Abida Kakar paid a surprise visit to the ongoing FA and FSc supplementary examination centers in Quetta along with board officers.

During the visit of Islamia College Shafiq Ahmed Khan and Sandman High School, she caught more than 20 duplicate students with copies and started action against them while a warning letter was issued to the duty staff on the occasion.

While talking to media during the visit to the examination centers, Controller of BBISE, Abida Kakar said that the Balochistan Board has gradually shifted from the manual system to digitization and people would get better facilities in the future.

“Imitation is a canker that is pushing the new generation of the country into the darkness of ignorance and the Balochistan government is leaving no stone unturned to end this scourge”, she noted.

She said that children of the province should be protected from imitation and equipped with a wealth of knowledge because where children pass by copying but would never succeed in practical life, today we have to pledge that the scourge of copying has to be eradicated and children have to become educated citizens as they have to serve the country and nation.

Abida Kakar said that today, those nations prosper in the world who made knowledge their weapon and ended ignorance in their country, we also have to light the candle of knowledge for the reconstruction and development of our country.

The Balochistan Board has always conducted clean and transparent examinations in a peaceful environment according to the national aspirations and has given the message that the Balochistan Board is always ready to fulfill its national duty.

Answering a question, Ms. Abida Kakar said that the process of reforms in the Balochistan Board is going on and we are trying to implement the reform plans to bring maximum facilities to the people related to the affairs of the board at their doorsteps.

She said that the facilities of an online degree, issuance of DMC, verification of credentials, and recounting procedure have been provided earlier.

“Deems App” was officially launched last year under this modern system, 100 percent attendance of the designated staff will be ensured in all the examination centers of Balochistan, she maintained.

She said that due to the digital system, less time will be spent in compiling the exam results, and the duration of declaration of results after the exams will be reduced.

Apart from this, immediate action can be taken on the report of the centers inspectors visiting the examination centers without any delay, she added.