Containers removed from Faizabad Interchange

RAWALPINDI, Oct 14 (APP): The Rawalpindi district administration on Tuesday removed containers from the Faizabad Interchange, restoring traffic movement between the twin cities after six days of closure.

According to the district administration, heavy machinery was deployed to clear the soil and debris from behind the containers before they were lifted with cranes. Transport terminals, hotels, hostels and shops located near the interchange were also reopened, bringing life in the area back to normal.

A spokesman for the administration said that the decision to reopen Faizabad was taken after a marked improvement in the overall law and order situation, which had arisen due to the protest of a religious party.

The Metro Bus Service from Rawalpindi Saddar to Kashmir Highway had already resumed earlier in the day.

Traffic across the city also flowed smoothly, while markets, offices, educational institutions and other routine activities were back in full swing. Citizens expressed satisfaction over the restoration of peace and appreciated the timely decision of the district administration and law enforcement agencies to reopen the route.