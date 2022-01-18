Construction of 38km wall around Changa Manga approved

KASUR, Jan 18 (APP):The Punjab government approved the construction of 38-km wall around Changa Manga forest.

In this connection a sum of Rs 250 million has been already released for the construction of 20 km wall in first phase.This was stated by District Forest Officer Rana Shahid Tabassum while talking to APP here on Tuesday.



He highlighted that the Changa Manga Forest was planted on 12510 acres and in order to protects its wood and timber,38 km wall would be build.



He said the height of the wall would be 8-feet while two-feet spiral barbed wire fencing would be made on wall.



“The remaining 18 km wall would be completed in next fiscal year”,he concluded.