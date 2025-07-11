Constitutional approach vital to settle any disagreement: PA speaker

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that dialogue and consultation are the essence of parliamentary democracy.

He presided over a consultative meeting regarding the disqualification references against 26 suspended members of the opposition at speaker’s chamber of the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

The meeting was attended by suspended opposition members, government representatives and other parliamentary leaders. The speaker provided the suspended members an opportunity to present their point of view. During the meeting, formal hearings were also held on applications submitted by members from the government side. Both the government and opposition proposed initiation of mutual dialogue, which was warmly welcomed by Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan.

To make the consultation process more effective, it was mutually agreed to form a joint committee comprising senior members from both sides. The purpose of the committee was to find a constitutional, legal and parliamentary solution to the issue. Malik Ahmad Khan said that every disagreement could be resolved through a positive, dignified and constitutional approach.

He termed the entire process a positive parliamentary tradition and expressed hope that all parties would move forward with wisdom, patience and a commitment to democratic values. It was also decided in the meeting that the next session of the parliamentary leaders will be held on Sunday at the Punjab Assembly, which would be chaired by the speaker himself.