Constable injured by robbers’ firing

MULTAN, Jul 14 (APP):A constable of the Crime Control Department (CCD),Shujabad Circle sustained injuries after the fire from alleged robbers near Basti Lagranvein in Shujabad on Monday.

According to officials,the CCD team was on patrolling duty when three unidentified suspects opened fire on the police.During the indiscriminate firing,a constable named Muhammad Asif was hit by a bullet in his right hand.

However,the suspects managed to escaped from the scene.

The injured constable was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment.