Congratulations pour in as first Pakistani women mountaineers scale K2

QUETTA, Jul 24 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and Balochistan Awami Party central leader Mir Ataullah Khan Buledi have paid tribute to the two Pakistani women Samina Baig and Naila Kiani for scaling world’s second highest mountain K2.

Samina Baig and Naila Kiani have become the first Pakistani woman to climb K2, the world’s second highest peak.

More than 100 climbers summated the 8,611-metre K2 in a single day, including female mountaineers from Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr. Rubaba and Attaullah Khan said it was a matter of prestige not only for the nation but also for every women in the world that two courageous and brave two Pakistani women climbers climbed K2.

“Samina Baig and Naila Kiani have proved that Pakistani women are no less than the women of developed countries. A new record has been set which has made the entire nation proud.

“We congratulate the two Pakistani women mountaineers on behalf of the people of Balochistan,” they maintained.

Dr. Rubaba also announced awarding of appreciation certificates to the two women mountaineers on behalf of her department.