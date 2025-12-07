Conference on Physics concluded

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 07 (APP):The third international conference on emerging trends in physics organized by the Institute of Physics, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) concluded with a poster presentation session.

According to an official press release issued by the IUB here, Director of the Institute Prof Dr Altaf Hussain said that the students had displayed their research skills through posters.

The participants got the opportunity to interact with the faculty members, researchers and the audience, eminent experts, and exchange scientific knowledge.

Conference Secretary Dr Alia Nazir thanked the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran for his special patronage in organizing the conference.