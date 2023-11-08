Confectionery unit sealed over unhygienic condition

FAISALABAD, Nov 08 (APP):A food safety team sealed a confectionery unit over unhygienic condition, near here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson to the Punjab Food Authority said that the processing area of the unit located in Lakkar Mandi, Sattar Chowk, Jinnah Town was full of insects and mosquitoes, while manufacturing and expiry dates on the labels were also wrong. The confectionery items were being prepared with non-food grade ingredients on the dirty floor in the kitchen area. The owner of the factory also failed to produce medical reports of the workers.

The team disposed of the items recovered from the unit and imposed a heavy fine on the factory owner.