Concluding ceremony held for training on forensic insight, arms

LAHORE, Jul 04 (APP):The concluding ceremony of a specialised training session titled “Forensic Insight: Arms and Ammunition, Personal Development, and Stress Management” was held at the auditorium of the Punjab Judicial Academy on Friday.

The event marked the culmination of a comprehensive training program designed to enhance the professional capabilities of judicial officers in the areas of forensic investigation, weapon analysis, and psychological well-being.

The ceremony was attended by directors, senior instructors, and faculty members of the academy.

Punjab Judicial Academy Director General Justice (retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem attended the event as the chief guest and addressed the participants. He highlighted the critical importance of forensic expertise in the justice system, particularly in relation to arms and ammunition. He also underlined the significance of personal development and stress management for professionals working in high-pressure legal and law enforcement environments.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants in recognition of their successful completion of the training program.