COMSATS Wah students hold awareness session on civil and human rights

WAH CANTONMENT, Oct 27 (APP):The Department of Computer Science at COMSATS University Islamabad, Wah Campus, organized an awareness session on “Civil and Fundamental Human Rights” on Monday to highlight the importance of civic awareness among youth.

The activity aimed to promote understanding of citizens’ rights and responsibilities, and the role of civil liberties in shaping an equitable and just society. Students participated in several interactive and creative activities, including a quiz competition, “Guess the Right” game, and a handprint activity symbolizing unity and equality.

According to APP correspondent, the event was part of a civics project undertaken by students of BS (Software Engineering)-1(B) under the supervision of Hina Malik.

The session received an enthusiastic response from students and faculty members. Dr. Khalil Afzal, Head of the Department of Computer Science, graced the occasion and appreciated the students’ efforts in raising awareness on an important social theme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Afzal lauded the initiative, saying that awareness of human rights is vital for nurturing responsible and active citizens. He also praised the supervising teacher and participating students for their teamwork and enthusiasm.

The department acknowledged the dedication and guidance of Hina Malik and expressed gratitude to all students whose active participation made the event a success.