Commodore Muhammad Hussain Sial promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):Commodore Muhammad Hussain Sial of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Hussain Sial got commissioned in Pakistan Navy in 1991, said a news release on Saturday.

The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University Islamabad and holds a Master of Science degree in Sound and Vibration from the United Kingdom.

The Admiral has an illustrious service career having vast experience in Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointment includes Commandant PNS KARSAZ.

His major Staff and field appointments include Director (Projects) MTC North, General Manager PCBRF, General Manager (Technical) MTC South, and Deputy Managing Director (Support & Services) at PN Dockyard. Presently Rear Admiral Muhammad Hussain Sial is appointed as Managing Director of PN Dockyard, Karachi.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Hussain Sial is recipient of Sitara-e-lmtiaz (Military).