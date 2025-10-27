Committee on law and order in KP formed: Speaker

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 27 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati on Monday said that a committee on law and order has already been formed, emphasizing that the province does not belong to any single political party but to everyone.

During a detailed discussion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on the law and order situation, he said invited the heads of all political parties, members of civil society, bar associations, the Chief Minister, and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to forward their suggestions on how peace and security in the province could be improved.

He added that afterward, a briefing would be taken from the Inspector General of Police and security personnel.

Former minister Arshad Ayub said that the law and order situation is the biggest issue facing the province and must be addressed immediately and seriously.

Opposition member Ahmad Kundi suggested that all political parties should sit together and form a joint strategy to resolve the issue.

Dr. Amjad said that maintaining peace and preserving democracy are shared priorities for all. He said an all-parties conference should be convened in the Assembly as soon as possible to reach agreement on practical proposals.

ANP’s Parliamentary Leader Arbab Usman stated that the Awami National Party does not wish to create the impression that it seeks confrontation. He said, “An All Parties Conference should be convened above political considerations.

Abdul Ghani said that the tribal people have always shown great courage against terrorism.

The assembly members unanimously agreed that sustainable peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is only possible when all political forces, institutions, and tribal elders sit together and devise a joint plan of action.