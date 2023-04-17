Committee formed for taking care of ailing Elephant Noor Jahan

KARACHI, Apr 17 (APP): Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Monday formed a 9-member committee for taking care of the ailing elephant Noor Jahan of Karachi Zoo.

The committee comprises Dr. Amir Khalil, Director of Reveal and Response from Four Paws International Dr. Marina Ivanova, Senior Veterinarian Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research Germany Dr. Frank Goritz, Head of the Institute of Wildlife and Zoo Research from Germany Dr. Thomas Hilderbrandt and former Senior Director Karachi Zoo Dr. Mansoor Qazi, Dr. Imran Rasheed, Associate Professor, Department of Parasitology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, Dr. Isma Gheewala of Animal Care Center Karachi, Deputy Director of Zoo Dr. Amir Rizvi, Member of Zoo Expert Panel for Zoo and Safari Park Dr. Kazim Hussain.

The members of the committee nominated by KMC will submit their suggestions and recommendations regarding the well-being and welfare of the zoo elephant Noor Jahan to the Administrator Karachi for the treatment of the elephant Noor Jahan and providing it with a natural environment so that practical measures could be taken in this regard.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said that KMC appreciates the efforts made by any side for the welfare of the animals.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is making all efforts for the speedy recovery of the elephant Noor Jahan and for its treatment, it is in constant contact with the experts of Four Paws, an international organization for animal welfare, through a video link, and according to their instructions, the elephant is being treated.

He said that the Four Paws team headed by Dr. Amir Khalil had operated the elephant Noor Jahan of the Karachi Zoo on the invitation of the KMC a week ago and recommended medicines and measures for the recovery of the elephant, which were fully implemented.

Dr. Amir Khalil from Four Paws International Austria, Dr. Marina Ivanova and Dr. Frank Goritz and Dr. Thomas Hilderbrandt from Germany are included in the committee formed to make the efforts made for the recovery of elephant Noor Jahan more effective and better.

He said that measures are being taken for the care and better health of the other animals of the zoo and KMC making all possible efforts in this regard.