Commissioner Visits Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry, Hyderabad

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 22 (APP):Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, paid a detailed visit to the Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Hyderabad.

During the visit, he reviewed ongoing development projects under the (ADB) scheme and inspected the hospital’s operational facilities.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Nisar Sohoo, ADB & M&R focal person Dr. Raja Ahsan, and officials from the Works and Services Department briefed the Commissioner regarding the progress and obstacles in the construction of Ward No. 5 and other M&R schemes, including the compound and main boundary walls.

The Commissioner Hyderabad visited the Forensic Psychiatry Ward, Psychiatric OPD Block, 35-bed Psychiatric Emergency Unit, Physical Therapy Section, and the Musical and Technical Rehabilitation Rooms, where psychiatrists and specialists informed him about ongoing treatment services, trauma recovery programs, and rehabilitation of patients suffering from chronic mental illnesses and drug addiction.

During his interaction with the patients, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi inquired about the facilities provided to them and held discussions with their attendants regarding medical care and the availability of medicines.

Expressing his commitment to improving mental healthcare, he said, the Mental Hospital is not just a place of treatment but a center of human healing, where lives are rebuilt with hope and dignity.

It is our moral and administrative duty to ensure that every patient receives compassionate care and a supportive environment to reintegrate into society.

Commissioner Hyderabad directed the Works & Services officials and Assistant Commissioner Latifabad to expedite the construction work under the ADB and M&R schemes and ensure timely completion without compromising quality.

He further remarked the quality and pace of development must go hand in hand. Providing improved facilities and restoring the dignity of patients must remain our shared priority.

Commissioner Hyderabad also announced that he would revisit the hospital within the next fifteen days to personally review the progress of ongoing renovation and development works.