Commissioner visits PERA’s offices, reviews performances

CHICHAWATNI, Feb 25 (APP):Commissioner Sahiwal, Dr Asif Tufail here on Wednesday visited offices of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) and reviewed in detail the performance of various departments.

During the visit, a supporting officer briefed the commissioner on administrative affairs, ongoing actions, inspections, field operations and targets achieved so far.

Dr Tufail inspected different sections of the authority and sought information from staff regarding performance, challenges and future plans of action.

He also discussed pending cases, complaints received and the mechanism for their resolution.

The commissioner directed the officials to ensure better public relief.

The commissioner also issued instructions to further improve the office’s entrance facilities.

Dr Tufail met the people present at the office and inquired about the facilities being provided and the conduct of the staff.

He also directed that trees be planted on the office lawn, adding that promoting a green environment in public institutions was the need of the hour.