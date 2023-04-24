Commissioner visits Murree to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, Apr 24 (APP): Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Monday visited the hill station Murree to review the arrangements made for the tourists.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Division Syed Khurram Ali Shah and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema also accompanied him.

According to Commissioner’s office spokesman, he inspected the facility centres, control room, traffic plan, facilities at hospitals, cleanliness operation by RWMC and ongoing surveillance with the help of CTV cameras.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that the Rawalpindi administration had devised a comprehensive plan for the tourists on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that Murree is the hub of tourism and it is the responsibility of the administration to provide the best kind of facilities to the visitors in an efficient manner.

He added that seven facilitation centres besides a central control room had been set up to aid the tourists while pamphlets were also distributed with relevant official’s contact numbers in case of any convenience.

Chatta said facilitation centres had been set up at GPO Chowk, Kashmir Point, Jhika Street, Barian, Lower Topa, Kaldana and Satra Mile.

He said that tourists were also informed about Murree weather and arrangements made by the administration through FM radio, print, electronics and social media.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Murree Captain Retired Qatam Ijaz has said that the representatives of administrative bodies including Murree Administration, Police, Rescue 1122, Tourism, Health Department, Civil Defense and others were also present at the facility centres to provide awareness to the tourists.

To save the tourists from rushing, a comprehensive traffic plan was also in place to monitor the traffic flow with the help of CTV cameras.

The machinery of the highway department was also in operational condition to deal with any emergency. he added.