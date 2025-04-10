33.2 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticCommissioner visits DPS
Domestic

Commissioner visits DPS

5
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Apr 10 (APP):Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan paid a visit to the Divisional Public School (DPS) on Lahore Road and reviewed academic performance of students.
The commissioner instructed the principal to arrange guest lectures by professionals from various fields to help shape students’ character and guide their future planning.
He also stressed the need for regular workshops for teachers to enhance their teaching skills.
He appreciated the school’s infrastructure and ongoing efforts to ensure quality education, reiterating his commitment to making the DPS one of the region’s leading educational institutions.
The principal gave a comprehensive briefing on academic and co-curricular activities.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan