Commissioner visits DPS

SARGODHA, Apr 10 (APP):Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan paid a visit to the Divisional Public School (DPS) on Lahore Road and reviewed academic performance of students.

The commissioner instructed the principal to arrange guest lectures by professionals from various fields to help shape students’ character and guide their future planning.

He also stressed the need for regular workshops for teachers to enhance their teaching skills.

He appreciated the school’s infrastructure and ongoing efforts to ensure quality education, reiterating his commitment to making the DPS one of the region’s leading educational institutions.

The principal gave a comprehensive briefing on academic and co-curricular activities.