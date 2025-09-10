Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Commissioner visits Divisional Public School

SARGODHA, Sep 10 (APP):Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited the Divisional Public School (DPS) on Lahore Road on Wednesday and inspected classrooms, assessed students’ academic progress, and engaged with them on a range of topics.
According to the official spokesperson, the commissioner commended students who had secured high marks in their ninth-grade examinations and urged them to continue working diligently to excel in their matriculation exams.
He said that DPS students are academically on par with those from leading public and private institutions and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.
He directed CEO of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), Rana Shahid Imran, to organize cleanliness and hygiene awareness lectures in both public and private schools.
