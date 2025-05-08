29.6 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticCommissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumours
Domestic

Commissioner urges public not to pay heed to rumours

5
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, May 08 (APP):Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak on Thursday urged  the public neither to pay heed to rumours about untoward incidents nor to forward them to others without confirmation.
He said the authorities concerned immediately reached at Marir Chowk when after a rumour about the crashing of a drone. However, on investigation, the rumour proved to be false.
He against requested the citizens to follow official pages of the District Administration Rawalpindi for verified news.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan