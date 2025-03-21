Commissioner takes notice of hygiene violations in govt slaughterhouse

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Mar 21 (APP):Commissioner Kohat division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the government slaughterhouse here before sunrise, uncovering serious hygiene violations and negligence.

Expressing his deep dissatisfaction, the commissioner found poor cleanliness, improper meat storage, and staff neglecting their duties. In response, he immediately called an emergency meeting of relevant department officers, ordering them to resolve all issues within two days.

The meeting was attended by Livestock Department Kohat’s Dr. Asif Junaid, District Health Officer Dr. Fazal Mola, Deputy Director Halal Food Safety Authority Kohat Kamran Khan, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib, and other officials.

Commissioner Shah emphasized a zero-tolerance policy on hygiene violations in slaughterhouses, butcher shops, broiler outlets, and hotels across Kohat Division. He directed the district administration and Food Authority to conduct regular inspections and take strict action against violators.

The public welcomed the commissioner’s initiative, expressing hope that concrete steps will be taken to ensure cleaner and safer food standards in the region.