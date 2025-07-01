Commissioner reviews Uchhali Lake Ecotourism project

- Advertisement -

Sargodha, Jul 01 (APP):Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the Uchhali Lake Eco-tourism project and beautification plan of Khushab.

According to Commissioner office spokesperson, the project aims to develop Uchhali Lake in Soon Valley into an attractive tourist destination while ensuring environmental sustainability.

During the meeting, the officer of Wildlife Project Management Unit briefed the commissioner on the project, highlighting its eco-friendly features and facilities. “The project is part of the Punjab government’s initiative to promote nature-based tourism while preserving sensitive habitats”, he added.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Amir briefed the meeting on urban development and beautification measures, including modernizing Khushab’s Central Market and underground electricity system.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti and assistant commissioners.