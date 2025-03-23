Commissioner reviews security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali procession

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 22 (APP):Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviewed the security arrangements and final stages of the Youm-e-Ali central procession from the District Administration’s Central Control Room, here on Saturday.

He also monitored the security setup from the Metro Station bridge. The central procession, which began from Mubarak Haveli, followed its traditional route and concluded peacefully at Karbala Gamay Shah.

The Commissioner commended the district administration, Lahore police, and religious scholars for ensuring a peaceful and well-organized event. He emphasized that foolproof security arrangements were implemented by the district administration and police, with officials working tirelessly to fulfill their duties.