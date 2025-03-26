30.5 C
Domestic

Commissioner reviews progress on Walton Road construction

Zaid bin Maqsood
10
LAHORE, Mar 26 (APP):Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited Walton Road to review the final stages of its construction, here on Wednesday.
Officials from CBD and NESPAK briefed him on the progress, highlighting that 95 percent of the work has been completed and the project is near completion with modern infrastructure to facilitate smooth commuting.
During the briefing, it was revealed that 4.2 km trunk sewer line has been completed. The old drain has been successfully diverted to a new drainage system. The main carriageway is fully constructed and operational. The sewerage system is 100 percent functional, with drainage issues resolved through successful nala diversion. All roadlights have been installed, and horticulture work is finished. Asphalting of service lanes is in progress and will be completed in a few days. The Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover, a 510-meter-long, two-lane structure, is fully operational.
Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood emphasized that Walton Road is a vital corridor between Ferozepur Road and Defence, and its completion will provide major relief to commuters. He directed the authorities to expedite the remaining work to ensure timely completion.
During the visit, Commissioner Lahore was accompanied by DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CBD Directors, CO Walton, AC Cantt, and officials from PHA, LESCO, and WASA.
