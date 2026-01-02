Commissioner reviews progress on development projects

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 02 (APP):Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a meeting to review the progress of implementation of development projects in the division here on Friday.

The meeting was informed that work on 248 development schemes of public welfare worth Rs. 37 billion are underway across the division and Rs. 8 billion has been spent so far.

The Commissioner expressed displeasure over the slow pace on some projects and stressed to complete the work on the projects in double shifts by issuing a stern warning to the concerned departments.

He directed WASA to complete the ongoing projects on Millat Road and Satyana Road by January 15, while urging Highways to expedite the work also.

He also reviewed the schemes of local government, public health engineering, buildings, agriculture, sports and other departments and clarified that no project should be left to stagnate.

He said that the available funds should be utilized in a transparent manner, as there is zero tolerance on quality.