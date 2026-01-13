Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Commissioner reviews formation,performance of special field monitoring squads

LAHORE,Jan 13 (APP):Commissioner Sargodha, Hafiz Shaukat Ali on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the establishment and performance of Special Field Monitoring Squads formed at district and tehsil levels to oversee public relief initiatives and key programs of the Government of Punjab.
According to the spokesperson for the Commissioner office here,it was briefed that Special Monitoring Squads have been constituted across all districts and tehsils. These squads will remain mobile on motorcycles and conduct day-long patrols in cities,markets and rural areas. The squads will monitor activities under the Suthra Punjab Program,identify stray dogs,report open manholes,assess the condition of hospitals and other public facilities and oversee the implementation of various field-level initiatives launched by the Chief Minister(CM) of Punjab.
The Commissioner directed that a dedicated WhatsApp group be established for effective monitoring of complaints received through social media,enabling swift communication of public grievances to the relevant forums.
He further instructed Deputy Commissioners to nominate focal persons at the district level to ensure timely redressal of complaints and effective inter-departmental coordination.
Speaking on the occasion,Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali stated that the primary objective of the Government of Punjab was to provide prompt and effective relief to the public and these Special Field Monitoring Squads will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti,Deputy Commissioners,ADCG Sargodha,ADC General Mianwali, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik,CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran,Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul,Coordinator PDMA,Managing Director WASA Abubakar Imran and other concerned officers.
