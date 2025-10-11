Commissioner reviews development schemes

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 11 (APP):Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan on Saturday chaired a review meeting on ongoing development schemes of the Municipal Corporation and directed officials to ensure quality work and timely completion of projects across the city.

Taking notice of public complaints regarding the construction of washrooms in Gardezi Market,the Commissioner instructed Director Development Mubashir ur Rehman visit the site and submit a detailed report.

He further ordered the early completion of washrooms at Hussain Agahi to facilitate citizens.

Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan emphasized that no compromise on construction quality would be tolerated.

He informed that a waiting lounge and sitting area are being developed at stop no. 8 for the convenience of the public.

He also announced that 49 bus shelters will be constructed within Municipal Corporation limits for E-buses.

The Commissioner directed WASA and the Municipal Corporation to jointly prepare a plan for the rehabilitation of Pir Khurshid Colony Road.

Highlighting the traffic congestion on Nishtar road,the commissioner was briefed on a parking management plan, noting that delays in patient arrival to hospitals due to traffic jams were unacceptable.

CO Iqbal Khan,Director Development Mubashir ur Rehman, and other officials attended the meeting.