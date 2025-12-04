Commissioner reviews beautification projects, orders stronger greening drive in Rawalpindi

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 04 (APP): Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak on Thursday visited the Horticulture Agency Rawalpindi (HAR) and received a detailed briefing on ongoing and upcoming beautification projects for parks, green belts and public spaces across the city.

Managing Director HAR, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, and senior staff welcomed the commissioner and briefed him on the agency’s current initiatives and plans for urban greening and landscape enhancement.

The Commissioner commended HAR’s efforts to improve the city’s environment and maintain its green character. He expressed appreciation for the plant- and flower-growing processes at Gorakhpur Nursery and called for further strengthening of nursery operations to ensure healthier and more sustainable plantation output.

He instructed the officials to intensify measures promoting a greener urban environment, including beautification of metro track pillars, enhanced park security and aesthetic upgrades, and improved safety arrangements at the HAR office.

Emphasizing the importance of the plantation campaign, Khattak said the city should be transformed into a “city of flowers”, adding that species with strong growth potential should be prioritized and maintained through an integrated care system.

He also directed that parks be equipped with facilities for persons with disabilities and that recreational amenities be improved for the public. MD Ahmed Hassan Ranjha reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to serving citizens and vowed to advance the Punjab government’s vision of making Rawalpindi a greener and more vibrant city.