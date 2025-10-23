Commissioner reviews arrangements for deworming campaign

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 23 (APP):Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviewed the arrangements for the deworming campaign, in a meeting held under his chairmanship here.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Commissioner One Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, Regional Manager International Research and Development (IRD )Arslan Ahmed and officials from health, education, and local government departments.

The campaign aims to administer deworming tablets to 6 lakhs boys and girls (5-14 years old boys and 5-18 years old girls) in schools, madrasas, and colleges from November 3-8.

The Commissioner directed officials of Education department to ask teachers of schools and colleges to create awareness about the importance of deworming treatment among boys and girls targeted.

Health officials emphasized the need for children to wash hands after playing and before meals regularly and take deworming tablets to prevent and treat intestinal worm infections.