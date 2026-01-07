Commissioner reviews 96 development schemes

- Advertisement -

Commissioner Shaukat Ali reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes

of the buildings department across the division during a briefing at his

office on Wednesday.

According to the Commissioner’ office spokesperson here, Executive Engineer Buildings

Amanat Ali briefed the commissioner on the status of development projects, while Director Development Bilal Hassan was also present.

The briefing revealed that a total of 96 development schemes were currently underway

in four districts of Sargodha division. Of these, 50 schemes are being implemented under

the Annual Development Programme (ADP), while 46 schemes pertain to the

financial year 2023–24.

The executive engineer also presented district-wise physical and financial progress

of the ongoing projects.While reviewing the schemes, the commissioner took serious notice of delays in certain college-related projects due to shortage of funds and sought a detailed report from the buildings department.

During the briefing, it was informed that all RHCs and BHUs Phase-I schemes in the division had been completed, while Phase-II has achieved 74 percent completion. All tenders for Phase-III have also been finalized.

Later, the commissioner conducted on-site inspections of ongoing schemes in the city.