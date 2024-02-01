Commissioner Quetta chairs meting to review election arrangements

QUETTA, Feb 1 (APP): Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Thursday chaired to review security, deployment of staff, transport and other arrangements for election.

He directed the deputy commissioners of the division to prepare a contingency plan regarding security and other arrangements for general election and submit the report within two days.

He also directed to ensure the installation of cameras at all sensitive polling stations as soon as possible.

It was told that control rooms had been set up in all the districts.

The commissioner said that the returning officers should compile a complete list of polling stations, polling staff and submit it to the divisional control room so that measures could be taken according to the security plan.

He directed the returning officers should visit all the polling stations and make advance arrangements for the security, transport, staff and replacement of the polling staff in case of absence, besides installation of cameras at the polling stations.

Apart from Police, Levies and FC, the officials of Balochistan Constabulary would be also posted to maintain law and order situation.

Deputy Commissioners of Chaman, Qilla Abdullah and Pashin were directed to complete their preparation regarding the installation of cameras in all sensitive polling stations in advance regarding the general elections.

In addition, DROs were instructed to take measures to complete all the preparations regarding transportation expenditures and arranging vehicles in coordination with transport unions, institutions and other stakeholders.

Hamza Shafqaat said that all available resources should be utilized for the peaceful and transparent conduct of general elections.

He stressed that all DCs and ROs and District Monitoring Officers of Quetta Division should ensure implementation of the Election Code of Conduct.

While implementing the code of conduct, all unnecessary and illegal content should be removed and notices should be issued to the candidates regarding the violation of the election code of conduct.

The SSP Quetta told the meeting that the security plan for the general elections was ready and the process of deployment of personnel was also complete.

According to the security plan, 200 additional personnel would be taken from other districts, he added.