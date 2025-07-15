Commissioner praises Safa Quetta Project for transforming city’s cleanliness

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jul 14 (APP):Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar visited the headquarters of the “Safaa Quetta” project, expressing satisfaction with the initiative’s impact on the city’s cleanliness.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Mehar Ullah Badini, PPP Managing Director Dr. Faisal Ahmed Khan, Divisional Director Development Zahoor Ahmed, and other senior officials, the commissioner commended the project’s progress and urged continued momentum.

During the visit, Safaa Quetta’s Managing Director Dildar Khan presented a detailed briefing on the project’s milestones.

The project launched on August 14, 2024, the initiative began operations in Satellite Town and expanded to Zone One by October, currently, all four zones of Quetta are actively covered under the program.

He described the key accomplishments of the project included the daily waste disposal, over 1,000 tons removed each day; cumulative waste disposal exceeds 200,000 tons, dump points established and around 128 temporary waste sites positioned citywide. He said more than 1,200 employment opportunities generated, with 890 sanitation workers currently working in the project.

The Managing Director said that 217 vehicles and machines had been provided by the Metropolitan Corporation and 162 are in service.

The program goes beyond sanitation, incorporating strong community outreach. Thirty-three awareness sessions have been conducted in schools and public spaces to educate citizens about responsible waste disposal.

He revealed that the daily performance of the Safa Quetta project included on street-level maintenance, manual sweepers clean 640 kilometers daily and mechanical sweepers cover 17 kilometers areas in the city.

Drain cleaning efforts have removed 20,000 tons of debris, mitigating flooding and water stagnation during rainstorms, Dildar Khan added.

The initiative also promotes door-to-door garbage collection to discourage littering and improve public participation in maintaining hygiene.

Commissioner Kakar lauded the dedication of sanitation workers, calling them “our heroes,” and urged that the project expand efforts to peripheral areas and intensify drain-clearing operations. He reaffirmed support from district leadership and emphasized that a clean Quetta requires shared responsibility and civic commitment.