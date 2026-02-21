Commissioner orders zero tolerance on overcharging, strengthens price checks

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP): Commissioner Marryam Khan on Saturday chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the enforcement of official price lists and the performance of price control magistrates across Lahore.

During the meeting, Commissioner Marryam Khan emphasized that display of official price lists at all sale points was mandatory. She instructed that spot checks would be conducted and violations would be met with zero tolerance.

According to a briefing provided to the commissioner, 10,668 inspections were conducted in the last 24 hours across Lahore Division. Action was taken against 496 instances of overcharging, resulting in fines totaling Rs 2.11 million. Additionally, 15 FIRs were registered and 19 individuals were arrested for profiteering. Separate action was also taken against 51 outlets for failing to display official price lists.

In Lahore city, 2,551 inspections were conducted, fines of Rs 1.233 million imposed for overcharging, 12 FIRs registered, and nine profiteers arrested. Price monitoring in Model Town Tehsil was highlighted as particularly effective.

Commissioner Marryam Khan directed the district administration to further tighten monitoring of price control magistrates’ performance. She reiterated zero tolerance against profiteering and instructed strict market supervision.

Currently, 31 Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars were operational, alongside 51 Ramazan Dastarkhwans in Lahore Division. Price magistrates and PERA-force personnel remain active in both bazaars and 22 major open markets. In parallel, 327,412 eligible beneficiaries were receiving Ramazan Rashan Cards, with 154,717 delivered to households. Each card carries Rs 10,000 with no deductions, and all remaining cards would be activated and delivered by 10th Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ali Ijaz, additional commissioners, and assistant commissioners.