Commissioner orders urgent overhaul of Wali Tangi Dam water supply system

QUETTA, Oct 24 (APP):Commissioner Quetta Division, Shahzaib Khan Kakar, has directed immediate and comprehensive action to overhaul of the water supply and distribution system from Wali Tangi Dam, ensuring uninterrupted access to clean water for the local population.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Commissioner Shahzaib Kakar issued firm instructions to accelerate repairs, upgrade infrastructure, and adopt a long-term strategy to address the region’s growing water challenges.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including DC Quetta Mehrullah Badini, Lt. Col. Badar Khan (CMES Quetta), Project Director 100 Dams Irfan Ahmed, SP Security Naim Achakzai, and several Assistant Commissioners and SDOs from relevant departments.

Participants reviewed critical issues affecting water distribution, including public concerns over inconsistent water supply, urgent need for repair and maintenance of damaged water channels and headworks, modernization of distribution points and overall water management systems.

Officials reported that recent flash floods had severely damaged pipelines and water channels, disrupting supply. The situation has been further aggravated by prolonged dry weather and insufficient rainfall.

In response, Commissioner Kakar issued the directives that uninterrupted supply, ensure continuous water delivery from Wali Tangi Dam to all affected areas.

The Commissioner emphasised expedite the repair of damaged infrastructure and upgrade distribution points to modern standards.

He ordered the implementation of a comprehensive improvement plan, including new distribution channels, enhancement of the Urak Headwork, and the introduction of a monitoring system to track water flow at distribution points.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to modernize the water supply system using contemporary methods.

Officials also discussed securing necessary funding, strengthening the Water Management System, and ensuring timely completion of all repair and upgrade work.

Commissioner Shahzaib Khan Kakar instructed all departments to collaborate on a unified strategy aimed at delivering immediate relief and long-term water security for the residents of Quetta Division.