Commissioner orders swift water drainage

LAHORE, Jul 14 (APP): Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood has issued comprehensive instructions to all relevant departments in response to continuous rainfall in various parts of the city.

He directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all tehsils to remain alert and ensure that municipal corporation staff respond swiftly to any waterlogging incidents. He emphasized that emergency drainage camps must remain fully operational at all identified low-lying points across the city. He instructed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), and Central Business District (CBD) teams to stay mobilized in their respective jurisdictions, with drainage machinery actively deployed, particularly in underpasses and high-risk flood zones. He further directed that in case of rainwater accumulation, emergency teams should be dispatched immediately to ensure timely drainage from low-lying neighborhoods and roads connected to main arteries. All disposal stations should be kept fully functional, and backup systems should remain on standby to handle any surge in rainfall.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood also called for enhanced rain monitoring from all surface water points and instructed LWMC teams to carry out prompt post-rain cleanliness operations to maintain sanitation standards.

To ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, the Commissioner directed the Traffic Police to remain deployed on major roads and provide alternate routes to citizens where needed. He also appealed to the public to stay away from electric poles and wires during rainfall and urged them to report any emergencies without delay.