Commissioner Mardan directs recovery of outstanding agriculture loans

PESHAWAR, Jun 23 (APP): Commissioner Mardan Division, Nisar Ahmad on Monday directed revenue officers to develop a comprehensive strategy, in consultation with Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) officials, for the recovery of outstanding agricultural loans.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding recoveries of agriculture loans extended by the Agricultural Development Bank (ZTBL).

The meeting was attended by Secretary to Commissioner Fazal Wahid, Assistant to Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Daud Khan, Regional and Branch Managers of the Agricultural Development Bank, and Tehsildars from Mardan and Swabi.

During the briefing, bank officials informed the commissioner that farmers in Mardan and Swabi owe a total of Rs. 39 million in agricultural loans, and administrative support is essential for recovery efforts.

Commissioner Nisar Ahmad instructed revenue officials to issue notices under the Land Revenue Act to the concerned individuals and ensure prompt recovery of the dues.

He stressed that legal requirements should be fulfilled and firm action taken to recover government dues.