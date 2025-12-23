Commissioner Karachi visits under-construction Karimabad underpass

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 23 (APP): Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (Central) Taha Salim, visited the under-construction site of Karimabad underpass on Tuesday to inspect the progress of the work. KDA engineer Junaid Ahmed Siddiqui gave a detailed briefing on the project to the commissioner.

The Commissioner was informed that 85 % of the work has been completed, but the relocation of K-Electric lines needs to be expedited. Once the lines are shifted, the project will be finished within one month. The Commissioner also inspected the K-Electric relocation work and called a meeting with K-Electric management at his office on Wednesday to prioritize and accelerate the line relocation.

The Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioner (Central) Taha Salim to guide the concerned officers in speeding up the work and to ensure that all hindrances are removed so the project can be completed without further delay. He noted that the delays are causing traffic difficulties and affecting commercial activities.