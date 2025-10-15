Commissioner Karachi reviews performance of anti-polio drive

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 15 (APP):Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviewed the performance of the past two days of anti-polio drive, in a meeting chaired by him at his office on Wednesday.

All Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers participated via video link while Additional Commissioner One Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, and Karachi Polio Task Force Coordinator Saud Yaqoob attended the meeting and presented the campaign’s performance to Commissioner Karachi in details

The Commissioner was informed that in the past two days, 8 lakh 64000 children under the age of five were administered polio drops, and 11,000 out of 34,000 children who had refused vaccination earlier were vaccinated, achieving a 30 percent vaccination target out of these children.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the vaccination target is achieved before the end of the campaign. It was decided that children who are left out will be vaccinated through a special catch-up program after the campaign.

The meeting decided to make the role of support teams more effective and to activate their role. It was decided that institutions whose officials have been deployed will work with full attention and follow the vaccination hours strictly.

The Commissioner directed all officials of local government departments and doctors assigned to vaccination to provide services in pursuance of area in-charges .

The meeting was also informed about the details of children left out of the ongoing campaign. It was decided that Deputy Commissioners will seek help from community leaders and elected representatives to take measures to complete the vaccination of these children.

It was decided that children who have been left out due to fever or illness will be administered drops after the campaign, in consultation with doctors.