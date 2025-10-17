Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing anti polio campaign

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 17 (APP):Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi visited Paharganj, North Nazimabad and Godhra Camp New Karachi on Friday to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He met with ulema karams and community leaders in Paharganj and administered polio drops and reviewed the performance of the Polio campaign to children at Godhra Muslim Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Taha Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Imran Haq, Union Council Medical Officer, and polio team members briefed the Commissioner, expressing satisfaction with the performance and parental cooperation.

The Commissioner was informed about the overall performance and vaccination of children who had refused or were left out earlier. The meeting was told that there was an improvement in vaccinating these children.

Meanwhile, a high-level review meeting was held at the Commissioner’s office, attended by Captain (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq, National Polio Emergency Operation Coordinator, Islamabad, Irshad Sodhar, Coordinator Provincial Polio Emergency Operation centre Sindh, Brigadier Abu-al-Hasan, Security Advisor National Polio Emergency Operation Center, and Saud Yaqoob, Coordinator Karachi Task Force.

Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers from all districts participated via video link and briefed the meeting. Important administrative decisions were made based on the Deputy Commissioners’ suggestions.

The meeting was informed that the inclusion of support teams comprising elected representatives, officials, and employees from education, health, and local government departments was expected to improve performance. Decisions were made to utilize their services effectively.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on their district’s performance. Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem reported that 85% of children had been vaccinated in four days, with 240,000 children receiving drops.

DC East Abrar Jafar reported 84% vaccination coverage, with 226,000 children receiving drops. DC Keamari Raja Tariq Chandio reported 83% coverage, with 203,000 children vaccinated.

DC Korangi Masood Bhutto reported 87% coverage, with 247,000 children receiving drops. DC Malir Saleemullah Odho reported 86% coverage, with 295,000 children vaccinated.

DC South Javed Nabi Khoso reported 84% coverage, with 139,000 children receiving drops. DC West Zulfiqar Memon reported 87% coverage, with over 283,000 children vaccinated.

During his visit to Paharganj, North Nazimabad, and New Karachi, the Commissioner was informed that Godhra had achieved 73% vaccination coverage in three days, while Paharganj had achieved 86% coverage in four days.

The Commissioner directed that efforts be made to complete the vaccination of remaining children during the current campaign.