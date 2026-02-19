Commissioner Karachi forms three teams to monitor price control

KARACHI, Feb 19 (APP): Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday constituted price control monitoring teams to help magistrates tasked with implementing government rates of essential commodities to make their efforts transparent and effective.

The Commissioner Karachi has formed three monitoring teams under the supervision of officers of Commissioner Karachi to prevent price overcharging and to make efforts strictly implement government rates transparent and to assist magistrates tasked with checking prices.

All districts have been divided into three regions. Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Commissioner-II Asadullah Khoso and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Sajjad Abro will lead the West, South and East regions respectively.

The West Region includes the West and Central District Administrations, the South Region includes South Korangi and Kemari districts, while the East Region includes East and Malir districts.

The monitoring teams have been asked to visit complaint centers, model bazaars and other shopping centers to make the Karachi administration’s efforts to provide relief to citizens more effective.