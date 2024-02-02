Commissioner Karachi cancels polling staff leaves, seeks action against absentees

KARACHI, Feb 02 (APP):Commissioner Karachi Division Muhammad Saleem Rajput has cancelled the leaves of all the polling staff and directed them to report back immediately, in case of failure to comply with these directives the absentees could be placed under suspension, besides initiating disciplinary proceedings against them.

Commissioner Karachi has directed the District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) of all Karachi divisions regarding the cancellation of undue exemptions/ leaves allowed to polling staff for the upcoming general elections in 2024.

Commissioner Karachi observed that it has come to his knowledge that certain polling staff have been granted exemptions/leaves without cause. This has caused considerable apprehension that this unwarranted action may cause a shortage of polling staff on Election Day, he added.

It is very important to note that onerous efforts at the highest level have gone into fulfilling the 67,420 polling staff requirement for Election duties in Karachi Division, the Commissioner observed.

He directed that services of all of the staff as provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan through the respective District Election Commissioners (DECs) shall be utilized for the February 08 elections.

He said that no exemptions shall be provided except those allowed under the relevant rules. All exemptions granted till date shall be cancelled immediately. The individuals shall be called back for training and shall perform polling duties in the upcoming general elections, he directed.

He directed that the District Returning Officers (DROs) shall ensure that all of the polling staff as provided by the respective DECs that have been granted undue exemptions shall report back for duty immediately.

The cases of any such staff that fails to report back for duty are to be sent to him for further submission to the Sindh Chief Secretary for placing them under suspension and initiating disciplinary proceedings against them under E&D Rules.

He further said that the concerned Returning Officers (ROs) are directly responsible for ensuring the attendance of polling staff on election day. They shall take all necessary measures allowed under the law to ensure the same. Any polling staff who remain willfully absent shall be reported to him through their respective DROs, he directed.