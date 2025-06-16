Commissioner interviews applicants interested in FDA sports complex membership

FAISALABAD, Jun 16 (APP):The divisional administration is striving to provide sports opportunities to the residents of FDA City in the best environment.

A meeting of the management committee of the sports complex of FDA city was held under the chairmanship of the Commissioner Maryam Khan, here on Monday.

The Commissioner interviewed the applicants who were interested in FDA city sports complex’s membership. Various issues related to the sports complex were also reviewed and approved.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry and other members. The commissioner said that providing the best facilities in the FDA city sports complex was a priority.

Earlier, DG FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed about administrative matters of the complex.