Commissioner inspects under-construction section of Rs. 2.89bn Multan Avenue project

MULTAN, Dec 04 (APP):Commissioner Amir Karim Khan visited the under-construction section of Multan Avenue, a signature boulevard of Multan city, on Thursday to review the ongoing development work.

During the visit, the commissioner received a detailed briefing from the relevant officers regarding the pace of construction and instructed them to ensure the completion of Rs 2.89 billion project within the next four months.

He directed that the model portion of parking bays and greenways along Multan Avenue be completed by the end of December, emphasizing that visible progress must be achieved within the stipulated timeline.

Commissioner Khan further ordered all utility service providers to expedite the relocation of their infrastructure to prevent inconvenience to the public. He stressed that delays caused by pending utility shifts would not be tolerated.

To ensure public safety during construction, the commissioner instructed that green screens and protective sheets be installed around all active work zones, adding that safe passage for citizens is a top priority.

He issued strict orders to fully adhere to safety protocols throughout construction activities and reiterated that no compromise on quality will be accepted. The commissioner made it clear that the highest construction standards must be maintained to deliver a durable and citizen-friendly project.