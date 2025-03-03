Commissioner inspects ‘Sahulat Bazaar’

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Mar 03 (APP):Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan on Monday visited the ‘Sahulat bazaar’ to inspect the quality of food items and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public.

During his visit,he interacted with citizens and assessed the availability of essential goods at subsidized rates.

Special counters for discounted sugar and flour were fully operational,ensuring relief to the public.

Commissioner Jahanzaib directed the authorities to increase the number of service counters and double the supply of essential commodities.

He highlighted that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had introduced a relief package for Ramadan, and a mega crackdown was underway to curb inflation during the holy month.

He condemned the artificial price hikes during Ramadan, stating that strict action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

He urged the traders to refrain from stockpiling and overpricing essential goods.

The commissioner also appreciated the local administration for effective arrangements, including parking, cleanliness,security and a complaints cell at the Sahulat Bazaar.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Umar Farooq along with Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, briefed the commissioner on the arrangements and facilities being provided at the markets.