Commissioner inspects plantation exercise along Head Muhammad Wala road

MULTAN, Dec 23 (APP): Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Tuesday conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing plantation project along Head Muhammad Wala road and directed officials concerned to increase the number of saplings and ensure their effective protection.

During the visit, commissioner reviewed plantation work being carried out on the green belts of Head Muhammad Wala Road, where tree plantation exercise was in full swing. He was informed that various fruit-bearing and shade trees, including mango, mulberry and Kachnar, were being planted on the green belt near Faiz-e-Aam Nursery Chowk.

Amir Kareem Khan emphasized the importance of safeguarding the newly planted saplings and ordered fencing around fruit-bearing trees to ensure their proper growth and protection. He said that tree plantation not only enhances the city’s beauty but also plays a vital role in improving the urban environment and air quality.

Commissioner Khan also visited Nandla Chowk to review the condition of green areas and discussed a proposal for establishing a new green belt along the canal road. He noted that the development of green belts would significantly add to the aesthetic appeal of roads and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Managing Director, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Kareem Bakhsh, along with other concerned officers, was present on the occasion and briefed the commissioner about ongoing and proposed plantation initiatives.