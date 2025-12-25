Commissioner inspects DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh,reviews healthcare services

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Dec 25 (APP):Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division,Ishaq Ahmad Chaudhry on Thursday visited DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh on Thursday to assess healthcare facilities and administrative arrangements.

According to a spokesperson,during the visit, Medical Superintendent Dr.Naseer Ahmad briefed the Commissioner on patient load,availability of medicines and the functioning of different hospital departments.

The Commissioner inspected emergency,medical and surgical wards and interacted with patients to evaluate the services provided.

D.Naseer Ahmad assured him that essential medicines were available in sufficient quantities and that no shortages were being faced.

Ishaq Ahmad Chaudhry expressed satisfaction over the availability of medicines and smooth functioning of wards, calling it a reflection of improved hospital management.

He directed the administration to further enhance cleanliness,discipline and patient care,emphasizing that healthcare services should never be compromised.

The Commissioner also stressed the importance of timely treatment,courteous staff behaviour and uninterrupted medical supplies to ensure quality healthcare for the public.