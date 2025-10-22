Commissioner inaugurates upgraded SP Chowk–Gillani Flyover road

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 22 (APP):Commissioner Amir Karim Khan inaugurated the upgraded SP Chowk–Gillani Flyover road,here on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson,the one-kilometer-long project,executed by the Communication and Works (C&W) Department was completed in record time at a cost of Rs 36 million.

The commissioner said the road has been fully carpeted,while furniture and beautification works have also been completed.

The project features the city’s first AI-based monument,modern design elements,benches along the sides, reflectors on dividers and tire busters to ensure strict one-way compliance.

Commissioner Amir Karim Khan added slip roads around the Gillani Flyover have also been carpeted,while the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will prepare green belts.

SE Highways Ghulam Nabi and XEN Highways Haider Ali were also present on the occasion.